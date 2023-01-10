Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.21% of Howard Hughes worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

