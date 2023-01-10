Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,449 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 410,885 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.74% of U.S. Silica worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Silica Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

