Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1,483.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $27,728,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

AWK stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

