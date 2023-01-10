Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

