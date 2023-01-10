Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Lindsay worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.47. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.