Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 26,986 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1,205.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 2.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $207.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.