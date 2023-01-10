Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 35,926 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $127.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.