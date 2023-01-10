Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 39,305 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 201.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of StoneX Group worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.