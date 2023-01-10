Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 316,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $236,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

NYSE SO opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.