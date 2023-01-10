Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,057 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.71% of LendingTree worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 107,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 215,630 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,434.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.48. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

