Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 217,554 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

