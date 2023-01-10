Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 24,659 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Kohl’s worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KSS opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.