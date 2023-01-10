Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 368,243 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $448.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.17 and its 200-day moving average is $379.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.