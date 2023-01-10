Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 53,970 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $133.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.