Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 558 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $324.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $581.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

