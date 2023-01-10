Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 60,291 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,291 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Establishment Labs worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

