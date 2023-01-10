Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,012 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

