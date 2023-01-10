Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

