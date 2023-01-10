Asset Dedication LLC Invests $30,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $76,303,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

WMB opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

