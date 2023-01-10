AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

AMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

