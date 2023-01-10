AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

