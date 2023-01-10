Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,924 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $447,123. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.47 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $274.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.38 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.