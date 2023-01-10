AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157,564 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

