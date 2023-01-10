AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AZZ by 10.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 32.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 44.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the first quarter valued at $365,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

