AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. AZZ also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AZZ stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AZZ by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

