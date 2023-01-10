AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AZZ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

