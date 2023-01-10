Balentine LLC Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.