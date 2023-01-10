Balentine LLC Purchases New Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

