Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 10,062 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

