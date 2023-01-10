Balentine LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $282.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

