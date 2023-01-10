Balentine LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

