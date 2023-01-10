Balentine LLC Trims Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 72.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

