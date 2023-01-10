Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,610 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 82,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 127,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

