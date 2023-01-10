Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

