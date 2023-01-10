Bank of America Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $31.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 155,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

