Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Buy”

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

