Barclays Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $25.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Appian Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Appian stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

