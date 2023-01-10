Barclays Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Equal Weight

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 114,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

