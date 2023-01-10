Barclays Trims HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Target Price to $55.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.5 %

DINO opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.