Barclays Upgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to “Overweight”

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

NYSE:NBR opened at $153.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

