Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$25.41 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$44.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.