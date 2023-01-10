Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €49.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($52.69) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of BAS opened at €52.84 ($56.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.48. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($74.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

