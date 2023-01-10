Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

