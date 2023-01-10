Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $168,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

