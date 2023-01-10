Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

