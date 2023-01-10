Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
BLPH stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.04.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.