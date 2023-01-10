Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $854,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 94.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 856,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,376,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 9,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.10 and its 200 day moving average is $299.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

