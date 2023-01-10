Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 51 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $752.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $899.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

