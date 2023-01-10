Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 545 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.50.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

