Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

