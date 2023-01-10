Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $400,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $262.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

